Umpqua Holdings
(NASDAQ:UMPQ)
17.68
-0.30[-1.67%]
At close: Jun 3
17.68
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low17.57 - 17.91
52 Week High/Low16.34 - 22.06
Open / Close17.91 / 17.68
Float / Outstanding215.6M / 217M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E9.61
50d Avg. Price17.79
Div / Yield0.84/4.75%
Payout Ratio45.65
EPS0.42
Total Float215.6M

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Dividends

Umpqua Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Umpqua Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Umpqua Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umpqua Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)?
A

Umpqua Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) was $0.21 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

