Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Ucommune International Ltd is an agile office space provider and manager. The company provides specialized, integrated services for managing agile office spaces and solutions in China. It provides open station spaces, private office spaces, and hourly desks. Its operating segment includes Workspace membership; Marketing and branding services and Other services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Workspace membership.

Ucommune International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ucommune International (UKOMW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UKOMW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ucommune International's (UKOMW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ucommune International.

Q

What is the target price for Ucommune International (UKOMW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ucommune International

Q

Current Stock Price for Ucommune International (UKOMW)?

A

The stock price for Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UKOMW) is $0.073 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:22:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ucommune International (UKOMW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ucommune International.

Q

When is Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UKOMW) reporting earnings?

A

Ucommune International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ucommune International (UKOMW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ucommune International.

Q

What sector and industry does Ucommune International (UKOMW) operate in?

A

Ucommune International is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.