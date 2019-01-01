Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unique Fabricating
Unique Fabricating Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting UFAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 477.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Unique Fabricating maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unique Fabricating, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unique Fabricating was filed on November 13, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 13, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unique Fabricating (UFAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.25 to $9.00. The current price Unique Fabricating (UFAB) is trading at is $1.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
