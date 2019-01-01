ñol

Ucloudlink Group
(NASDAQ:UCL)
1.14
0.005[0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
1.00
-0.1400[-12.28%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low1.09 - 1.21
52 Week High/Low0.66 - 11.97
Open / Close1.21 / 1.14
Float / Outstanding- / 29M
Vol / Avg.10.6K / 66.9K
Mkt Cap33M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float-

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ucloudlink Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 31

EPS

$-0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$15.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$15.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ucloudlink Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.25 -0.28
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.21 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 17.55M 19.55M 18.64M 17.25M
Revenue Actual 17.57M 19.32M 19.24M 17.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Ucloudlink Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reporting earnings?
A

Ucloudlink Group (UCL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.73, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Ucloudlink Group’s (NASDAQ:UCL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.