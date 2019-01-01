Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ucloudlink Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.25
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|17.55M
|19.55M
|18.64M
|17.25M
|Revenue Actual
|17.57M
|19.32M
|19.24M
|17.69M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ucloudlink Group using advanced sorting and filters.
Ucloudlink Group Questions & Answers
Ucloudlink Group (UCL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.73, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $21M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.