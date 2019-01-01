|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Urbanimmersive (OTCQB: UBMRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Urbanimmersive.
There is no analysis for Urbanimmersive
The stock price for Urbanimmersive (OTCQB: UBMRF) is $0.3905 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Urbanimmersive.
Urbanimmersive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Urbanimmersive.
Urbanimmersive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.