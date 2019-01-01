Urbanimmersive Inc is the SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. The Urbanimmersive platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. Its operating segment includes Software and Photography Equipment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software segment.