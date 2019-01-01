|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Twitter’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting TWTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is $35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Twitter.
Twitter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Twitter.
Twitter is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.