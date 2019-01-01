QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content. Its users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph. Many prominent celebrities and public figures have Twitter accounts. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.330 -0.0200
REV1.580B1.567B-13.000M

Twitter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twitter (TWTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twitter's (TWTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Twitter (TWTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting TWTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Twitter (TWTR)?

A

The stock price for Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is $35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twitter (TWTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twitter.

Q

When is Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reporting earnings?

A

Twitter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Twitter (TWTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twitter.

Q

What sector and industry does Twitter (TWTR) operate in?

A

Twitter is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.