Telit Communications PLC operates in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT). It has a portfolio of IoT products and services including wireless connectivity modules, global navigation satellite system, short-range wireless modules, IoT platforms, virtual cellular IoT operators and professional services. Its business segments include IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity. The group is organized on a worldwide basis in three geographical segments: EMEA, APAC, and Americas, of which it generates most of its revenue from the Americas region. It serves Automotive and Transport, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Security and Surveillance and other industries.