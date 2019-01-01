QQQ
Tassal Group Ltd is a seafood producer. The company's activities are to farm, process, market, and sell salmon and to procure, process, market and sell other seafood species. Its Salmon products include a Fresh deli, Fresh packaged Salmon, Smoked Salmon, and Roasted Salmon. The company operates under the business segments of Domestic and Export market. It derives maximum revenue from the domestic segment.

Tassal Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tassal Group (TSLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tassal Group (OTCPK: TSLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tassal Group's (TSLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tassal Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tassal Group (TSLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tassal Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tassal Group (TSLLF)?

A

The stock price for Tassal Group (OTCPK: TSLLF) is $2.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:03:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tassal Group (TSLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tassal Group.

Q

When is Tassal Group (OTCPK:TSLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Tassal Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tassal Group (TSLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tassal Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tassal Group (TSLLF) operate in?

A

Tassal Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.