Justin Sun Says 'Ready To Buy And Collaborate' In Solana Integration Tease, Tron Rallies 10%

Tron TRX/USD recorded double-digit gains Tuesday after Justin Sun teased the coin's integration with the Solana SOL/USD blockchain.

What happened: The tenth-largest cryptocurrency popped over 10%, becoming the market's third-biggest gainer over the last 24 hours.

TRX reached a 10-day high of $0.24, while its trading volume jumped 54% to over $991 million in the 24-hour period.

TRX’s surge outperformed other large-cap cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which declined 0.58% and 0.26%, respectively.

The positive momentum was imparted after Tron founder Justin Sun announced that TRX would have a Solana version.

"TRX will be soon on Solana. Ready to buy and collaborate," Sun said in an X post, piquing the interest of the cryptocurrency community.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether the integration will be performed using a wrapped version of TRX. Sun didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for additional information.

TRX will be soon on solana. Ready to buy and collaborate 🤝 — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) March 18, 2025

Why It Matters: Wrapped tokens are tokenized versions of cryptocurrencies operating on blockchains other than their original networks.

TRX was originally an Ethereum-based token, but it later transitioned to its own blockchain in 2018. Having a Solana version might potentially open up new avenues for decentralized finance and increase the coin's liquidity.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRX was exchanging hands at $0.2425, up 10.16% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was down 4.94%.

