March 18, 2025 11:21 PM 2 min read

Justin Sun Says 'Ready To Buy And Collaborate' In Solana Integration Tease, Tron Rallies 10%

Follow
Comments

Tron TRX/USD recorded double-digit gains Tuesday after Justin Sun teased the coin's integration with the Solana SOL/USD blockchain.

What happened: The tenth-largest cryptocurrency popped over 10%, becoming the market's third-biggest gainer over the last 24 hours.

TRX reached a 10-day high of $0.24, while its trading volume jumped 54% to over $991 million in the 24-hour period. 

TRX’s surge outperformed other large-cap cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which declined 0.58% and 0.26%, respectively. 

See Also: Crypto Leaders Step Up Pressure On SEC As Trump’s Policies Reshape Regulatory Landscape

The positive momentum was imparted after Tron founder Justin Sun announced that TRX would have a Solana version.

"TRX will be soon on Solana. Ready to buy and collaborate," Sun said in an X post, piquing the interest of the cryptocurrency community. 

As of this writing, it is unclear whether the integration will be performed using a wrapped version of TRX. Sun didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for additional information.

Why It Matters: Wrapped tokens are tokenized versions of cryptocurrencies operating on blockchains other than their original networks.

TRX was originally an Ethereum-based token, but it later transitioned to its own blockchain in 2018. Having a Solana version might potentially open up new avenues for decentralized finance and increase the coin's liquidity.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRX was exchanging hands at $0.2425, up 10.16% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was down 4.94%.

Photo Courtesy: ddRender on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: 

TRX Logo
TRXTRX Gold Corp
$0.33363.25%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum21.93
Growth85.30
Quality-
Value75.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$82786.440.11%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.16820.13%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$124.88-0.36%
TRX/USD Logo
$TRXTRON
$0.23770.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasIntegrationJustin SunTRON

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved