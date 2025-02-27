Nvidia's Q4 Revenue, Earnings Beat Drives AI-Based Cryptos Higher Even As Major Coins Bleed

Artificial intelligence-related cryptocurrencies were the market’s biggest gainers on Wednesday as Nvidia Corp. NVDA shattered its fourth-quarter revenue record.
What happened: KAITO, the native token of the AI-powered InfoFi network, soared over 40% to become the most successful cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.
The coin's trading volume nearly tripled to $1.87 billion in the last 24 hours, exceeding established coins like Tron TRX/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD.
IP, the native token of Layer-1 blockchain Story, rallied over 19% to generate the second-best returns.
Launched barely two weeks ago, the coin has accumulated a market capitalization of over $1 billion and has been up a whopping 569% since its debut.
The blockchain project helps creators register, license, and monetize their intellectual property assets in an AI-driven world.
See Also: GameStop-Themed Cryptos Soar After Vivek Ramaswamy Co-Founded Firm’s CEO Urges Bitcoin Investment: Graduate From Being ‘Meme Stock’ To Sector Leader
AI16Z, the token associated with ai16z—a venture capital firm led by Al agents—gained 15% on the day.
The overall market valuation of AI tokens rose by 1.8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:00 p.m. ET)
|KAITO (KAITO)
|+40.37%
|$2.44
|Story (IP)
|+19.08%
|$6.65
|ai16z (AI16Z)
|+15.13%
|$0.3723
Why It Matters: The spike came after Nvidia reported record fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal revenue after Wednesday’s market close. The quarterly revenue and earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
That said, shares of the chip-making giant were down 1,49% in after-hours trading, indicating that investors' lofty expectations were not met.
The surge defied the broader downturn in the market, with Bitcoin BTC/USD slipping below $83,000 for the first time in 15 weeks.
Price Action: Shares of NVDA closed 3.67% higher at $131.28 during Wednesday's regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.