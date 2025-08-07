Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Applovin Corp APP rose sharply during Thursday's session following upbeat earnings.

AppLovin reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.04 per share.

Applovin shares jumped 13.2% to $442.10 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH shares jumped 52.1% to $5.91 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.

Jumia Technologies AG JMIA gained 34.5% to $6.16 following second-quarter results.

SkyWater Technology, Inc . SKYT jumped 33.8% to $11.87 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $11 to $15.

Mativ Holdings, Inc . MATV rose 32.2% to $8.31 after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue beat.

Sunrun Inc . RUN gained 31.5% to $11.94 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Duolingo, Inc . DUOL rose 30.6% to $448.91 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Groupon, Inc . GRPN gained 25.6% to $38.54 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC rose 24% to $58.67 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 22.6% to $67.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 22% to $70.49 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

C elsius Holdings Inc CELH rose 20.7% to $51.60 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales results.

Installed Building Products In c IBP gained 19.9% to $253.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

Hecla Mining Co HL gained 18.6% to $7.25 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Marqeta Inc MQ surged 18.5% to $6.73 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Remitly Global Inc RELY gained 18.4% to $19.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc WMS gained 16.7% to $132.97 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN rose 16.3% to $16.23 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

Grand Canyon Education In c LOPE jumped 15.7% to $199.18 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Guardant Health Inc GH jumped 13.5% to $50.61 after the company last week reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

P aycom Software Inc PAYC rose 10.5% to $245.96 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Insulet Corp PODD rose 8.2% to $299.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.

Becton Dickinson and Co BDX gained 8.2% to $186.61 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales. The company also raised FY25 EPS guidance.

Steris PLC STE gained 6.7% to $236.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced a new CFO.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD rose 5.7% to $172.41.

Unity Software Inc U gained 4.8% to $33.46 after several firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

