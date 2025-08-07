DoorDash To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- UBS raised Qiagen N.V. QGEN price target from $48 to $50. UBS analyst John Sourbeer maintained a Neutral rating. Qiagen shares closed at $47.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed the price target for Crocs, Inc. CROX from $129 to $89. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. Crocs shares closed at $105.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Jack in the Box Inc. JACK price target from $25 to $21. TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Hold rating. Jack in the Box shares closed at $18.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for AppLovin Corporation APP from $460 to $480. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Overweight rating. AppLovin shares closed at $390.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $250 to $335. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. DoorDash shares closed at $257.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised Zillow Group, Inc. ZG price target from $88 to $95. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained an Outperform rating. Zillow shares settled at $81.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $110 to $150. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Hold rating. Shopify shares closed at $154.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities raised Tutor Perini Corporation TPC price target from $50 to $75. B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating. Tutor Perini shares closed at $47.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS from $675 to $680. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating. HubSpot shares settled at $492.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut Wix.com Ltd. WIX price target from $240 to $235. Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained an Overweight rating. Wix.com shares closed at $128.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
