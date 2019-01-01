Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tencent Music Enter Gr beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $146.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tencent Music Enter Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.1 0.09 EPS Actual 0.08 0.09 0.1 0.11 Revenue Estimate 1.23B 1.23B 1.26B 1.20B Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.21B 1.24B 1.19B

