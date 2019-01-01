Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tencent Music Enter Gr beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $146.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tencent Music Enter Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.1
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.09
|0.1
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.21B
|1.24B
|1.19B
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.07
|0.1
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.09
|0.1
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.21B
|1.24B
|1.19B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tencent Music Enter Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Tencent Music Enter Gr Questions & Answers
Tencent Music Enter Gr (TME) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which hit the estimate of $0.08.
The Actual Revenue was $785M, which missed the estimate of $787.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.