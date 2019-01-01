QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 3.65
Mkt Cap
18.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.19
EPS
-0.08
Shares
63.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 8:34AM
load more
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. It is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and scleroderma. The company's development pipeline includes TMB-001 (Topical Isotretinoin), TMB-002 (Topical Rapamycin), and TMB-003 (Topical / Subcutaneous ET-A Receptor Antagonist).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Timber Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timber Pharmaceuticals's (TMBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)?

A

The stock price for Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: TMBR) is $0.2858 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR) reporting earnings?

A

Timber Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) operate in?

A

Timber Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.