Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. It is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and scleroderma. The company's development pipeline includes TMB-001 (Topical Isotretinoin), TMB-002 (Topical Rapamycin), and TMB-003 (Topical / Subcutaneous ET-A Receptor Antagonist).