Teleperformance (OTC:TLPFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teleperformance
Teleperformance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFY) was reported by Berenberg on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TLPFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFY) was provided by Berenberg, and Teleperformance initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teleperformance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teleperformance was filed on August 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teleperformance (TLPFY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Teleperformance (TLPFY) is trading at is $164.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.