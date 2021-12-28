Teleperformance Acquires BPO Operator Senture For $400M
- Teleperformance SE (OTC: TLPFF) has acquired Senture, a business process outsourcing (BPO) operator for government services in the U.S., from California-based private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management for an enterprise value of $400 million.
- Kentucky-based Senture offers an onshore citizen experience delivery model aligned with U.S. government requirements. Senture expects revenue of $192 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 16% for 2021.
- Government services represent nearly 80% of Senture's revenue, while commercial healthcare support services represent the remaining portion.
- Teleperformance noted the deal is accretive to its EPS by around +5%.
- "Senture delivers critical services to a large number of clients in the high-potential government services market in the United States. It is a great organization with a growing onshore network of more than 4,500 advisers, of which 85% work from home," commented Teleperformance Chairman and CEO Daniel Julien.
- The company financed the acquisition entirely through debt.
- Price Action: TLPFF shares are higher by 1.14% at $453.50 on the last check Tuesday.
