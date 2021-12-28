 Skip to main content

Teleperformance Acquires BPO Operator Senture For $400M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
  • Teleperformance SE (OTC: TLPFFhas acquired Senture, a business process outsourcing (BPO) operator for government services in the U.S., from California-based private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management for an enterprise value of $400 million.
  • Kentucky-based Senture offers an onshore citizen experience delivery model aligned with U.S. government requirements. Senture expects revenue of $192 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 16% for 2021.
  • Government services represent nearly 80% of Senture's revenue, while commercial healthcare support services represent the remaining portion.
  • Teleperformance noted the deal is accretive to its EPS by around +5%.
  • "Senture delivers critical services to a large number of clients in the high-potential government services market in the United States. It is a great organization with a growing onshore network of more than 4,500 advisers, of which 85% work from home," commented Teleperformance Chairman and CEO Daniel Julien.
  • The company financed the acquisition entirely through debt.
  • Price Action: TLPFF shares are higher by 1.14% at $453.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

