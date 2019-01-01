Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$54.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.7M
Earnings History
Thorne HealthTech Questions & Answers
When is Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) reporting earnings?
Thorne HealthTech (THRN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Thorne HealthTech’s (NASDAQ:THRN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $48M, which beat the estimate of $45.4M.
