Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Guidance and Forecast

|Day Range20.3 - 22.13
|52 Wk Range16 - 24.6
|Open / Close21.34 / 20.99
|Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
|Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1K
|Mkt Cap851M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price19.03
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float23M
|EPS-0.69
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Third Harmonic Bio in recent months.
Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.