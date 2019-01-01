Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Analyst Ratings for Third Harmonic Bio
What is the target price for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?
The latest price target for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was reported by Jefferies on October 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting THRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?
The latest analyst rating for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was provided by Jefferies, and Third Harmonic Bio initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Third Harmonic Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Third Harmonic Bio was filed on October 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 10, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) is trading at is $20.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
