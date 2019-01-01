ñol

SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Third Harmonic Bio
(NASDAQ:THRD)
$20.99
-0.78[-3.58%]
At close: Dec 2(Delayed 15-Minutes)
$18.89
-2.1000[-10.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range20.3 - 22.1352 Wk Range16 - 24.6Open / Close21.34 / 20.99Float / Outstanding23M / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.139.1K / 149.1KMkt Cap851MP/E-50d Avg. Price19.03
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float23MEPS-0.69

Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$34.00

Lowest Price Target1

$30.00

Consensus Price Target1

$21.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Jefferies
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Cowen & Co.

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Third Harmonic Bio

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?

A

The latest price target for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was reported by Jefferies on October 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting THRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ: THRD) was provided by Jefferies, and Third Harmonic Bio initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Third Harmonic Bio (THRD)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Third Harmonic Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Third Harmonic Bio was filed on October 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 10, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) is trading at is $20.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

