Third Harmonic Bio Stock (NASDAQ:THRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 9
EPS
$-0.900
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
When is Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) reporting earnings?
Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) is scheduled to report earnings on February 9, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 9, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.90, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Third Harmonic Bio’s (NASDAQ:THRD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
