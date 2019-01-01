ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Financial
(NASDAQ:THFF)
44.61
-0.36[-0.80%]
At close: Jun 3
44.61
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low44.32 - 44.93
52 Week High/Low37.7 - 47.1
Open / Close44.93 / 44.61
Float / Outstanding10M / 12.4M
Vol / Avg.33.4K / 72.6K
Mkt Cap554.1M
P/E9.41
50d Avg. Price43.58
Div / Yield1.08/2.42%
Payout Ratio22.36
EPS1.67
Total Float10M

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF), Dividends

First Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 7

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Financial (THFF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Financial (THFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Financial ($THFF) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Financial (THFF) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Financial (THFF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Financial (THFF) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.54

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)?
A

The most current yield for First Financial (THFF) is 2.46% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.