|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.390
|1.460
|0.0700
|REV
|200.030M
|198.222M
|-1.808M
You can purchase shares of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Textainer Group Holdings’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting TGH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.06% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) is $36.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Textainer Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Textainer Group Holdings.
Textainer Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.