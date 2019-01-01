QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd is an intermodal container leasing company providing customers globally, including international shipping lines and other leases. The firm's operating segments are Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. Its geographical segments are Asia, Europe, North/South America, and other international countries. Textainer generates the majority of its revenue from lease rental income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3901.460 0.0700
REV200.030M198.222M-1.808M

Textainer Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Textainer Group Holdings's (TGH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting TGH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.06% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Textainer Group Holdings (TGH)?

A

The stock price for Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) is $36.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) reporting earnings?

A

Textainer Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Textainer Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) operate in?

A

Textainer Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.