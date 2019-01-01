TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TFF Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $43.12 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

