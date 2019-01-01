ñol

Teton Advisors (OTC:TETAA), Dividends

Teton Advisors issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Teton Advisors generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Jan 2, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Teton Advisors Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Teton Advisors (TETAA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 15, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Teton Advisors (TETAA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors (TETAA). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2019 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Teton Advisors (TETAA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors (TETAA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 15, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Teton Advisors (OTCPK:TETAA)?
A

Teton Advisors has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Teton Advisors (TETAA) was $0.05 and was paid out next on January 15, 2019.

