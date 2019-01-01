Teton Advisors (OTC:TETAA), Dividends

Teton Advisors issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Teton Advisors generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 15, 2019.
There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors (TETAA). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2019 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Teton Advisors (TETAA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on January 15, 2019
Teton Advisors has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Teton Advisors (TETAA) was $0.05 and was paid out next on January 15, 2019.
Browse dividends on all stocks.