Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$101.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$101.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Tessco Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Tessco Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) reporting earnings?
Tessco Technologies (TESS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were Tessco Technologies’s (NASDAQ:TESS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $140M, which beat the estimate of $126.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.