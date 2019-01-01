QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.6 - 42.35
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
43M
Outstanding
Tessenderlo Group NV is a diversified international agricultural and industrial company. The firm produces and sells products across four segments: Agro, Industrial Solutions, Bio-Valorization, and T-Power. The majority of its revenue comes from the Agro segment, which produces and sells liquid crop fertilizers, potassium sulfate, and crop protection products to the agriculture industry. The Industrial Solutions segment produces and sells plastic pipe systems, water treatment chemicals, and other industrial products. The Bio-Valorization segment processes animal by-products into gelatins for customers in the food, pharmaceutical, health, and nutrition industries. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Europe.

Tessenderlo Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tessenderlo Group (OTCGM: TSDOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tessenderlo Group's (TSDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tessenderlo Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tessenderlo Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF)?

A

The stock price for Tessenderlo Group (OTCGM: TSDOF) is $37.6036 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 16:06:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tessenderlo Group.

Q

When is Tessenderlo Group (OTCGM:TSDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Tessenderlo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tessenderlo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tessenderlo Group (TSDOF) operate in?

A

Tessenderlo Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.