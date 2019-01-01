QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Technovative Group Inc is a technology software development company focused in the financial technology industry by providing blockchain solutions and big data analytics technologies to financial service institutions in the Greater China Region and the Southeast Asia Region. The company's product consists of Hedu SmartSuite, SmartCon, SmartTrader, and SmartWallet. The company earns revenue in the form of subscription, referral fees, and services, and data analytics and market research.

Technovative Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technovative Group (TEHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technovative Group (OTCEM: TEHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Technovative Group's (TEHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technovative Group.

Q

What is the target price for Technovative Group (TEHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technovative Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Technovative Group (TEHG)?

A

The stock price for Technovative Group (OTCEM: TEHG) is $0.06 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 18:41:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technovative Group (TEHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Technovative Group.

Q

When is Technovative Group (OTCEM:TEHG) reporting earnings?

A

Technovative Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Technovative Group (TEHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technovative Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Technovative Group (TEHG) operate in?

A

Technovative Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.