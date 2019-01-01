TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$112.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$152.4M
Earnings History
TDCX Questions & Answers
When is TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) reporting earnings?
TDCX (TDCX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $109.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
