Community Financial
(NASDAQ:TCFC)
38.78
-0.425[-1.08%]
At close: Jun 3
37.11
-1.6700[-4.31%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low38.52 - 39.14
52 Week High/Low33.13 - 41.93
Open / Close39.12 / 38.89
Float / Outstanding5.2M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.3.8K / 9.3K
Mkt Cap219.3M
P/E8.64
50d Avg. Price38.71
Div / Yield0.7/1.80%
Payout Ratio13.89
EPS1.11
Total Float5.2M

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC), Dividends

Community Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Community Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.72%

Annual Dividend

$0.7

Last Dividend

Apr 12

Next Dividend

Jul 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Community Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Community Financial (TCFC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Community Financial (TCFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Community Financial ($TCFC) will be on July 26, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Community Financial (TCFC) shares by July 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Community Financial (TCFC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Community Financial (TCFC) will be on July 11, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)?
A

The most current yield for Community Financial (TCFC) is 1.93% and is payable next on July 26, 2022

