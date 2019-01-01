Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $35.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.92 1.10 1.21 1.10 EPS Actual 1.19 0.94 1.31 1.33 Revenue Estimate 215.33M 224.63M 239.45M 250.90M Revenue Actual 225.49M 215.31M 227.10M 239.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.