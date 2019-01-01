|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.250
|-0.150
|0.1000
|REV
|415.830M
|416.133M
|303.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Carrols Restaurant Group.
The latest price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting TAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.73% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) is $2.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.
Carrols Restaurant Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Carrols Restaurant Group.
Carrols Restaurant Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.