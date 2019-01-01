QQQ
Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is a restaurant company. It owns and operates Burger King restaurants in the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States. The Burger King restaurants are quick-service restaurants featuring hamburgers and other sandwiches.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250-0.150 0.1000
REV415.830M416.133M303.000K

Analyst Ratings

Carrols Restaurant Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carrols Restaurant Group's (TAST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q

What is the target price for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting TAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.73% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)?

A

The stock price for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) is $2.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q

When is Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) reporting earnings?

A

Carrols Restaurant Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) operate in?

A

Carrols Restaurant Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.