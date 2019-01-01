Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$0.730
Quarterly Revenue
$143.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$143.3M
Earnings History
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers
When is Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) reporting earnings?
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (TARO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO)?
The Actual EPS was $1.35, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Taro Pharmaceutical Indus’s (NYSE:TARO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $161.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
