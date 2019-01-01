TravelCenters of America Inc. - 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ), Dividends

TravelCenters of America Inc. - 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TravelCenters of America Inc. - 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for TravelCenters of America Inc. - 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on July 16, 2018.
