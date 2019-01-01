|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.310
|0.0200
|REV
|1.430B
|2.947B
|1.517B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Southwestern Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.32% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) is $4.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Southwestern Energy.
Southwestern Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Southwestern Energy.
Southwestern Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.