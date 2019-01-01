QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.310 0.0200
REV1.430B2.947B1.517B

Southwestern Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southwestern Energy (SWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southwestern Energy's (SWN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southwestern Energy (SWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.32% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southwestern Energy (SWN)?

A

The stock price for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) is $4.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southwestern Energy (SWN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southwestern Energy.

Q

When is Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reporting earnings?

A

Southwestern Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Southwestern Energy (SWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southwestern Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Southwestern Energy (SWN) operate in?

A

Southwestern Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.