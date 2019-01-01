|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EDM Resources (OTCPK: SWNLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EDM Resources.
There is no analysis for EDM Resources
The stock price for EDM Resources (OTCPK: SWNLF) is $0.4722 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 17:01:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EDM Resources.
EDM Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EDM Resources.
EDM Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.