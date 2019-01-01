QQQ
EDM Resources Inc is an exploration and development company. The company is engaged in base metals mining and related activities, including the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests that are considered to have the potential for economic mineralization and development. Its project includes Scotia Mine; Eastville Prospect; Loch Lomond and Enon Prospects; and Carrolls Farm and Carrolls Corner Prospects.

EDM Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EDM Resources (SWNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EDM Resources (OTCPK: SWNLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EDM Resources's (SWNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EDM Resources.

Q

What is the target price for EDM Resources (SWNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EDM Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for EDM Resources (SWNLF)?

A

The stock price for EDM Resources (OTCPK: SWNLF) is $0.4722 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 17:01:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EDM Resources (SWNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EDM Resources.

Q

When is EDM Resources (OTCPK:SWNLF) reporting earnings?

A

EDM Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EDM Resources (SWNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EDM Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does EDM Resources (SWNLF) operate in?

A

EDM Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.