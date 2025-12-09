Why Mama's Creations Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Mama’s Creations Inc (NASDAQ:MAMA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Mama`s Creations reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $47.269 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $43.203 million.

Mama’s Creations shares jumped 13.3% to $12.67 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Alphatime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) gained 388.8% to $76.26 in pre-market trading after shareholders approved its merger agreement with HCYC Group.

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) surged 103.4% to $10.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its completed Phase 2 trial evaluating burixafor combination with propranolol and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation achieved its primary endpoint.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) rose 88.5% to $11.35 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 profit outlook.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:PAVS) gained 54.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading as the company named Rich Wheeless as CEO.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI) gained 39% to $0.073 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) rose 37.1% to $20.76 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be taken private in $2.3 billion transaction.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) shares jumped 25.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) gained 12.6% to $185.00 in pre-market trading. Ares Management will replace Kellanova in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ:SEZL) gained 6.5% to $72.11 in pre-market trading. Sezzle will replace Vital Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, Dec. 15.

Losers

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TWG) tumbled 49.3% to $11.15 in pre-market trading. Top Wealth Group shares jumped 266% on Monday after the company issued FY25 profit outlook.

Orangekloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ORKT) declined 36.1% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 148% on Monday.

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) fell 21.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) fell 17.2% to $7.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Monday.

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ALM) shares dipped 14.2% to $6.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of upsized $112,500,000 underwritten offering of common shares in the U.S.

Saverone 2014 Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) fell 11.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) dipped 11.4% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after surging 130% on Monday.

JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) fell 10.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) dipped 8.5% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Monday. Treasure Global raised its FY26 revenue target.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) fell 3.5% to $131.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

