Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.88 - 1.57
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.69
Shares
930.2M
Outstanding
Silver Lake Resources Ltd is a gold producing and exploration company. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation that includes Rothsay Project. The Mount Monger Operation produces gold bullion while the Deflector produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

Silver Lake Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Lake Res (SVLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Lake Res (OTCPK: SVLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Lake Res's (SVLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Lake Res.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Lake Res (SVLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Lake Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Lake Res (SVLKF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Lake Res (OTCPK: SVLKF) is $1.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:02:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Lake Res (SVLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Lake Res.

Q

When is Silver Lake Res (OTCPK:SVLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Lake Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Lake Res (SVLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Lake Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Lake Res (SVLKF) operate in?

A

Silver Lake Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.