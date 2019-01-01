|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sunworks’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX).
The latest price target for Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) was reported by Roth Capital on May 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting SUNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 282.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is $2.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sunworks.
Sunworks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sunworks.
Sunworks is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.