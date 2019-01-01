Sunworks Inc provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Jersey and Hawaii. It has direct sales and/or operations personnel in California, Massachusetts, and Oregon. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2kW (kilowatt) for residential projects to multi MW (megawatt) systems for larger ACI and public works projects. ACI installations have included installations at office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, service stations, churches, and agricultural facilities such as farms, wineries, and dairies.