Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 17.69
Mkt Cap
60.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Sunworks Inc provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Jersey and Hawaii. It has direct sales and/or operations personnel in California, Massachusetts, and Oregon. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2kW (kilowatt) for residential projects to multi MW (megawatt) systems for larger ACI and public works projects. ACI installations have included installations at office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, service stations, churches, and agricultural facilities such as farms, wineries, and dairies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Sunworks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunworks (SUNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunworks's (SUNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunworks (SUNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) was reported by Roth Capital on May 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting SUNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 282.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunworks (SUNW)?

A

The stock price for Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is $2.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunworks (SUNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunworks.

Q

When is Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) reporting earnings?

A

Sunworks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Sunworks (SUNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunworks.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunworks (SUNW) operate in?

A

Sunworks is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.