Sunwin Stevia International Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Stevia and its related products. It has two operating segments related to its product lines: Stevioside and Corporate and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Stevioside segment which produces and sells a variety of purified steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. All of the company's operations are located in the People's Republic of China.