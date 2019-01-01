QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Sunwin Stevia International Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Stevia and its related products. It has two operating segments related to its product lines: Stevioside and Corporate and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Stevioside segment which produces and sells a variety of purified steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. All of the company's operations are located in the People's Republic of China.


Sunwin Stevia Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunwin Stevia Intl (OTCPK: SUWN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunwin Stevia Intl's (SUWN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunwin Stevia Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunwin Stevia Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN)?

A

The stock price for Sunwin Stevia Intl (OTCPK: SUWN) is $0.024 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunwin Stevia Intl.

Q

When is Sunwin Stevia Intl (OTCPK:SUWN) reporting earnings?

A

Sunwin Stevia Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunwin Stevia Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunwin Stevia Intl (SUWN) operate in?

A

Sunwin Stevia Intl is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.