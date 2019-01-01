QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 12:04AM
Sugar Creek Financial Corp is a community-oriented financial institution that provides traditional financial services within the areas it serves. The Bank is engaged primarily in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to originate primarily one-to four-family residential mortgage loans located in the Clinton, St. Clair, Madison and Bond County, Illinois area.

Sugar Creek Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sugar Creek Finl (OTCQB: SUGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sugar Creek Finl's (SUGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sugar Creek Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sugar Creek Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR)?

A

The stock price for Sugar Creek Finl (OTCQB: SUGR) is $13.85 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:16:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 26, 2011.

Q

When is Sugar Creek Finl (OTCQB:SUGR) reporting earnings?

A

Sugar Creek Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sugar Creek Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Sugar Creek Finl (SUGR) operate in?

A

Sugar Creek Finl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.