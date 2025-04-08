Stantec Buys Irish Firm Ryan Hanley To Expand Beyond Water Infrastructure

Stantec Inc. STN, a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Ryan Hanley, a 150-person Irish engineering and environmental consultancy, to strengthen its presence in Ireland. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1931, Ryan Hanley has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Castlebar. The firm is well known for its deep expertise in the water sector and brings strong local insight and long-standing relationships across both public and private clients.

The acquisition aligns with Stantec’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Ireland and diversify into new sectors.

Stantec President and CEO Gord Johnston emphasized the strength of the partnership between the two firms, highlighting their track record of impact in Ireland. “Through deep and meaningful collaboration, Ryan Hanley and Stantec have proven our ability to deliver outstanding results for clients and communities in Ireland,” Johnston said. “Innovation and purpose are at the heart of our businesses, and this new chapter is the logical next step in our collective journey.

Stantec is now formally integrating Ryan Hanley, its long-time joint venture partner, strengthening its presence in Ireland and unlocking growth opportunities in the energy and transport sectors. The JV has been key in delivering major projects under Ireland’s €3.5 billion water infrastructure plan, demonstrating its leadership in sustainable engineering and public service delivery.

Stantec As of Dec. 31, 2024, Stantec held cash and cash equivalents of $228.5 million.

Last week, Stantec acquired Page, a 1,400-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. The acquisition positions Stantec as the second-largest architecture firm in the United States, significantly expanding its presence across key sectors and markets. The deal increases Stantec’s U.S. Buildings practice by 35% and brings its U.S. workforce to 13,500—all while keeping the company within its target debt-to-EBITDA range.

Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $82.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock