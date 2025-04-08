April 8, 2025 12:28 PM 2 min read

Stantec Buys Irish Firm Ryan Hanley To Expand Beyond Water Infrastructure

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Stantec Inc. STN, a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Ryan Hanley, a 150-person Irish engineering and environmental consultancy, to strengthen its presence in Ireland. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1931, Ryan Hanley has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Castlebar. The firm is well known for its deep expertise in the water sector and brings strong local insight and long-standing relationships across both public and private clients.

The acquisition aligns with Stantec’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Ireland and diversify into new sectors.

Stantec President and CEO Gord Johnston emphasized the strength of the partnership between the two firms, highlighting their track record of impact in Ireland. “Through deep and meaningful collaboration, Ryan Hanley and Stantec have proven our ability to deliver outstanding results for clients and communities in Ireland,” Johnston said. “Innovation and purpose are at the heart of our businesses, and this new chapter is the logical next step in our collective journey.

Stantec is now formally integrating Ryan Hanley, its long-time joint venture partner, strengthening its presence in Ireland and unlocking growth opportunities in the energy and transport sectors. The JV has been key in delivering major projects under Ireland’s €3.5 billion water infrastructure plan, demonstrating its leadership in sustainable engineering and public service delivery.

Stantec As of Dec. 31, 2024, Stantec held cash and cash equivalents of $228.5 million.

Last week, Stantec acquired Page, a 1,400-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. The acquisition positions Stantec as the second-largest architecture firm in the United States, significantly expanding its presence across key sectors and markets. The deal increases Stantec’s U.S. Buildings practice by 35% and brings its U.S. workforce to 13,500—all while keeping the company within its target debt-to-EBITDA range.

Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $82.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

STN Logo
STNStantec Inc
$81.081.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.16
Growth
73.15
Quality
57.44
Value
24.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which engineering firms may follow Stantec's lead?
How will Ryan Hanley's local expertise enhance Stantec's growth?
What opportunities arise in Ireland's water infrastructure sector?
Which energy companies might benefit from Stantec's expansion?
How could Stantec's acquisitions impact competitor valuations?
What effect will Stantec's growth have on public sector contracts?
Which transportation projects could see increased investment?
How might sustainable engineering influence market trends?
What risks and rewards exist for investors in STN post-acquisition?
Which consulting firms might be attractive for future acquisitions?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
M&ANewsEurozoneTop StoriesTechAI GeneratedBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved