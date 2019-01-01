SilverSun Technologies Inc is a business application, technology, and consulting company. It is engaged in providing strategies and solutions to meet information, technology and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets in the cloud. It offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), warehouse management systems (WMS), customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). The company has a network services practice, which provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail, and Web services.