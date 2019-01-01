QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/186K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 14.87
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
23.29
EPS
-0.05
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:11AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SilverSun Technologies Inc is a business application, technology, and consulting company. It is engaged in providing strategies and solutions to meet information, technology and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets in the cloud. It offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), warehouse management systems (WMS), customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). The company has a network services practice, which provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail, and Web services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SilverSun Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SilverSun Technologies's (SSNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SilverSun Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for SilverSun Technologies (SSNT)?

A

The stock price for SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) is $3.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.

Q

When is SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) reporting earnings?

A

SilverSun Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SilverSun Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) operate in?

A

SilverSun Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.