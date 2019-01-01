|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SilverSun Technologies’s space includes: T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET), BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI), OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ).
There is no analysis for SilverSun Technologies
The stock price for SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) is $3.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.
SilverSun Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SilverSun Technologies.
SilverSun Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.