QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
105.45 - 176.66
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.14
Shares
158.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Splunk is a cloud-first software company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The company is a major player in two markets: security and full-stack monitoring & analysis. Splunk is currently undergoing a cloud transition as the company weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The firm's top line consists of the sale of software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and maintenance and support.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.500-0.370 0.1300
REV650.980M664.751M13.771M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Splunk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Splunk (SPLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Splunk's (SPLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Splunk (SPLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) was reported by BTIG on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting SPLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.74% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Splunk (SPLK)?

A

The stock price for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is $121.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Splunk (SPLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Splunk.

Q

When is Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reporting earnings?

A

Splunk’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Splunk (SPLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Splunk.

Q

What sector and industry does Splunk (SPLK) operate in?

A

Splunk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.