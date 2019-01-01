|Q4 2022
You can purchase shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Splunk’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) was reported by BTIG on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting SPLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.74% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is $121.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Splunk.
Splunk’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Splunk.
Splunk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.