You can purchase shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPI Energy.
The latest price target for SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) was reported by Maxim Group on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 284.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) is $3.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SPI Energy.
SPI Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPI Energy.
SPI Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.