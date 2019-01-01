QQQ
SPI Energy Co Ltd offers photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. The company provides a range of engineering, procurement, and construction services to third-party project developers. It is also engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various PV modules. It procures PV modules and other equipment for project construction from independent suppliers and contracts work to third-party EPC contractors in areas such as logistics, installation, construction, and supervision. The company's geographical segments are the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Greece, Japan, and Italy, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Australia.

SPI Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPI Energy (SPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPI Energy's (SPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPI Energy.

Q

What is the target price for SPI Energy (SPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) was reported by Maxim Group on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 284.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPI Energy (SPI)?

A

The stock price for SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) is $3.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPI Energy (SPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPI Energy.

Q

When is SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) reporting earnings?

A

SPI Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPI Energy (SPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPI Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SPI Energy (SPI) operate in?

A

SPI Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.