SPI Energy Co Ltd offers photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. The company provides a range of engineering, procurement, and construction services to third-party project developers. It is also engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various PV modules. It procures PV modules and other equipment for project construction from independent suppliers and contracts work to third-party EPC contractors in areas such as logistics, installation, construction, and supervision. The company's geographical segments are the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Greece, Japan, and Italy, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Australia.