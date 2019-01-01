Septeni Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese Internet marketing company, providing marketing support services based primarily on Internet ads. Its business activities are divided into two segments including Internet marketing business and Media content business. The Internet marketing business segment includes a social media business that provides marketing services for customers on various global social media networks. The company's media content segment plans, develops and operates media and content specializing in Manga art for mobile phone advertisements. Septeni's primary revenue source geographically is Japan and it also operates subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and the United States.