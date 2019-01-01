QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Septeni Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese Internet marketing company, providing marketing support services based primarily on Internet ads. Its business activities are divided into two segments including Internet marketing business and Media content business. The Internet marketing business segment includes a social media business that provides marketing services for customers on various global social media networks. The company's media content segment plans, develops and operates media and content specializing in Manga art for mobile phone advertisements. Septeni's primary revenue source geographically is Japan and it also operates subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and the United States.

Septeni Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Septeni Holdings (SPIDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Septeni Holdings (OTCPK: SPIDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Septeni Holdings's (SPIDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Septeni Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Septeni Holdings (SPIDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Septeni Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Septeni Holdings (SPIDY)?

A

The stock price for Septeni Holdings (OTCPK: SPIDY) is $3.8 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 14:35:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Septeni Holdings (SPIDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Septeni Holdings.

Q

When is Septeni Holdings (OTCPK:SPIDY) reporting earnings?

A

Septeni Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Septeni Holdings (SPIDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Septeni Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Septeni Holdings (SPIDY) operate in?

A

Septeni Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.