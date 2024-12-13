Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Are Set To Fly In December

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND

On Nov. 6, Beyond Meat revised its FY24 revenue guidance and announced it filed to sell common stock for up to $20 million. The company's stock fell around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.86.

RSI Value: 23.53

23.53 BYND Price Action: Shares of Beyond Meat fell 2.6% to close at $3.91 on Thursday.

Shares of Beyond Meat fell 2.6% to close at $3.91 on Thursday.

Benson Hill Inc BHIL

On Nov. 12, Benson Hill posted third-quarter GAAP loss of $4.14 per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of $3.11 per share. The company's stock fell around 66% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.20.

RSI Value: 17.69

17.69 BHIL Price Action: Shares of Benson Hill fell 9.8% to close at $2.21 on Thursday.

Shares of Benson Hill fell 9.8% to close at $2.21 on Thursday.

Sow Good Inc SOWG

On Nov. 14, Sow Good reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. “We are pleased to announce that our sixth freeze dryer is operational and that we were able to resume shipments in October following a third quarter pause due to quality concerns amid extreme summer heat,” said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO of Sow Good. The company's stock fell around 72% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.66.

RSI Value: 16.02

16.02 SOWG Price Action: Shares of Sow Good fell 3.9% to close at $2.70 on Thursday.

Shares of Sow Good fell 3.9% to close at $2.70 on Thursday.

