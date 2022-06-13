Sono-Tek Gears Up To Join Russell Microcap

by

looks to join the Russell Microcap Index after the 2022 Russell Index annual reconstitution on June 27, as per FTSE Russell's preliminary list. Chair and CEO Dr. Chris Coccio said, "This inclusion also highlights the progress we have made during the past twelve months, which includes our uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market last August and the significant growth we've achieved during that time."

clocked a fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $5 million. The FY22 revenue grew 15.5% Y/Y to $17.1 million. Price Action: SOTK shares traded higher by 4.96% at $7 on the last check Monday.

