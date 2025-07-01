Nasdaq Dips 150 Points; US ISM Manufacturing PMI Rises In June

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 1.03% to 44,549.24 while the NASDAQ declined 0.76% to 20,215.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.12% to 6,197.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 49 in June versus 48.5 in the previous month, compared to market estimates of 48.8.

Equities Trading UP



Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI shares shot up 19% to $2.6048 after the company announced it raised $50 million via a private placement.

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF got a boost, surging 116% to $0.8596 after the company initiated its pre-packaged restructuring process.

got a boost, surging 116% to $0.8596 after the company initiated its pre-packaged restructuring process. ClearOne, Inc. CLRO shares were also up, gaining 106% to $12.08. The company announced it will issue a one-time special stock dividend on July 18.

Equities Trading DOWN

Oragenics, Inc. OGEN shares dropped 57% to $1.6394 after the company announced a $20 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants.

shares dropped 57% to $1.6394 after the company announced a $20 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants. Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc SONM were down 47% to $0.6500 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.55 million offering of 7,400,000 shares at $0.75 per share.

were down 47% to $0.6500 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.55 million offering of 7,400,000 shares at $0.75 per share. Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA was down, falling 27% to $27.77.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $65.57 while gold traded up 1.4% at $3,353.90.

Silver traded up 0.8% to $36.475 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.5% to $5.1065.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.21%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.03%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.28%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.99% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.04% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei dipping 1.24%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.11%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.9 in June compared to 52 in the previous month, and initial market estimates of 51.

The number of job quits increased by 78,000 to 3.293 million in May compared to the revised 3.215 million in the previous month.

The number of job openings climbed by 374,000 to 7.769 million in May.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell to 48.6 in July compared to 49.2 in the previous month.

U.S. construction spending declined by 0.3% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,138 billion in May.

