|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.290
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|255.550M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in US Silica Holdings’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SLCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.69% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) is $11.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.
US Silica Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for US Silica Holdings.
US Silica Holdings is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.