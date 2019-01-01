QQQ
Range
11.04 - 11.9
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/899.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.23 - 15.38
Mkt Cap
879.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
74.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
U.S. Silica is one of the leading suppliers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. The company delivers sand in most major basins via its extensive logistics network and has an emerging last-mile logistics capability to deliver sand direct to the well site. Additionally, the company supplies relatively smaller amounts of sand used for various industrial applications, such as glass-making.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.290

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV255.550M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

US Silica Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Silica Holdings (SLCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Silica Holdings's (SLCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for US Silica Holdings (SLCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting SLCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.69% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for US Silica Holdings (SLCA)?

A

The stock price for US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) is $11.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Silica Holdings (SLCA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Q

When is US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reporting earnings?

A

US Silica Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is US Silica Holdings (SLCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Silica Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does US Silica Holdings (SLCA) operate in?

A

US Silica Holdings is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.