Skanska AB is one of the world's leading construction and project development companies. It develops properties and structures in the Nordic region, North America, and elsewhere. The company uses its skills and expertise to develop highways, bridges, mass transit, houses, and logistic centers. Skanska operates in business segments: construction (the majority of total revenue), residential development, commercial property development. It earns contracts and exploits local knowledge of markets, customers, and suppliers to meet clients' needs. Projects range from simple to highly technical and are driven by urbanization in the designated regions. The majority of revenue derives from Europe.